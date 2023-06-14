Putin and Belarusian president: 'No problem at all' to nuke the US

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 19:40 Hits: 1

A nuclear strike could soon hit the United States, according to a Russian state TV, Newsweek reports.



Per Newsweek, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev mentioned in April that "the likelihood of nuclear weapons—described as the 'backbone that holds the state together'—being used" was increasing.

This is after he said in January — in support of Ukraine — "Defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war."

Now, just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said "he would begin deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus" in early July, according to Newsweek, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "said Tuesday that his country has received Russian nuclear weapons and would not hesitate to use them if provoked," The Hill reports.

Furthermore, the Putin ally insisted "the bombs" from Russia "are three times more powerful than those (dropped on) Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

The Independent reports:

The first announcement of tactical nuclear weapons was made in March by Mr Putin who had blamed the US deployment of such weapons in a host of European countries over many decades.

The US, however, maintained that it did not see any signs of Russia's willingness to prepare for nuclear weapons use in the continuing invasion, as it criticised the decision of deployment by Mr Putin.

Lukashenko emphasized, "They (the West) have wanted to tear us to pieces since 2020. No one has so far fought against a nuclear country, a country that has nuclear weapons," according to The Independent, "adding that the nuclear deployment will act as a deterrent against potential aggressors."

Although he claimed Belarus would not use the weapons unless consulted with Putin, first, Lukashenko confirmed "everything is ready," noting "it could take just a few days for us to get what we had asked for and even a bit more."

In a statement Tuesday, the Belarusian leader said, "God forbid I have to make a decision to use those weapons today, but there would be no hesitation if we face an aggression."

Lukashenko's statement comes after Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko, tweeted on June 12 a now viral video of Russian political commentator and president of Russia's Institute of the Middle East Yevgeny Satanovsky, writing, Attention, United States! Russian propagandists threaten the US with nuclear strikes."

In the video, Satanovsky said, "The question is, will it all reach the nuclear phase or not? Because if it keeps going like this, it will definitely happen," adding, "And it won't be tactical [but strategic] nuclear weapons that we'll be striking at Ukraine, believe me, the United States of America, and all the targets that need to be in the crosshairs. They have been there since Soviet times and those in the U.S., and those in Europe, and those in other places where American nuclear weapons are concentrated, where there are American military bases. So I wish that on the way to the nuclear phase we could finish off the enemy without crossing the Rubicon. But if we have to, what can we do?"

Referring to Putin, according to The Hill, Lukashenko said, "Listen, if a war starts, do you think I will look around? I pick up the phone, and wherever he is. If he calls, I pick it up any time. It's no problem at all to coordinate launching a strike."

Newsweek's full report is available at this link. The Hill's report is here. The Independent's report is here.

