'My son loves whole milk': House GOP chair defends keeping sugary dairy in schools despite health risks

On February 7th, 2023, the United States Department of Agriculture put forth a proposal to remove whole and flavored milk from school cafeterias over concerns that American kids are consuming too much sugar.

The agency's petition, which was open for public feedback, pitches "new added sugars standards for the school lunch and breakfast programs. It also proposes gradually reducing school meal sodium limits, consistent with research recommending lower sodium intake beginning early in life to reduce children's risk of chronic disease. In addition to addressing nutrition standards, this proposes measures to strengthen the Buy American provision in the school meal programs."

In May, The Wall Street Journalpointed out that "the dairy industry is trying to ensure flavored milk remains widely available in schools. Last month, a group of 37 school milk processors, representing more than 90% of the U.S. school milk volume, said they were committing to provide flavored milk options with no more than 10 grams of added sugars in each 8-ounce portion, in line with the USDA's new proposed limits on added sugars in milk."

Two days later, ABC News noted that "more specifically, the USDA suggests limiting the amount of strawberry and chocolate milk in high schools and banning it altogether in elementary and middle schools."

Dairy producers' opposition to the USDA's idea should come as no surprise, given that they are heavily subsidized and spend millions on lobbying to thwart legislation to combat issues such as climate change and regulations on food. The Whole Milk in Schools Act, which is currently under debate in Congress, is an example of that. But according to reports like this one that Harvard University published in 2019, "Dairy isn't necessary in the diet for optimal health, but for many people, it is the easiest way to get the calcium, vitamin D, and protein they need to keep their heart, muscles, and bones healthy and functioning properly."

Granted, there are disagreements among researchers over the harms versus benefits of dairy. The same cannot be said about sugar, however. For years, scientists have been warning that excess consumption of added sugar can lead to cancer, declines in mental health, dental decay, heart disease, inflammation, and obesity, to name several known related complications.

Despite the abundantly available data, Representative Elise Stefanik (R-New York) — the chair of the House Republican Conference who has a history of doing the dairy industry's bidding — defended keeping sugary drinks in schools during an interview with Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on Wednesday.

"This is a rallying cry of the far left," Stefanik said of the USDA's proposal. "And I will tell you, Sandra, it's out of touch with families across this country. And it's not just about standing up for dairy farmers, it's standing up for kids' nutrition. You know, I'm a young mom. My son Sam loves whole milk. And I'll tell you, we need to make sure that our kids get nutritional dairy products and oftentimes that comes in the form of flavored milk that comes in the form of whole milk. Otherwise, they often don't get the dairy products that they need to meet their full nutritional value and families are the ones that should be making this decision, not big government."

Stefanik insisted that "this is another issue where Mayor Adams wanted to ban whole and flavored milk in New York City. I successfully pushed back and we won that fight. He had to put a pause on that. But as we see often these far-left radical ideas that start in New York City and New York State, they often eventually make their way to Washington. So we've seen the Biden administration attempt to ban whole milk and ban flavored milk. We pass the Whole Milk in Schools Act, which I would remind you is bipartisan, both Republicans and Democrats on a committee on which I serve, pass this out of committee, and we're looking forward to passing it on the floor. But it is important, Sandra, it's not just about the farmers, it's about families and kids' nutrition."

