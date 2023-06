Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 19:07 Hits: 1

Feminist protesters have joined an annual strike against the gender pay gap and general discrimination. Switzerland lags behind its neighbors in terms of gender equality.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thousands-join-feminist-strike-across-swiss-cities/a-65916399?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf