Threat or opportunity? Hollywood grapples with future of artificial intelligence

Threat or opportunity? Hollywood grapples with future of artificial intelligence With the Hollywood screenwriters' strike now in its sixth week, unions are demanding guarantees that artificial intelligence will not be used to create new content. Could AI eventually replace writers and directors or even actors and singers? How effective and how credible are current AI tools? Are they truly a threat to the entertainment industry that could lead to hundreds of thousands of people losing their jobs – or a golden opportunity to increase productivity? FRANCE 24's Los Angeles correspondents Pierrick Leurent and Wassim Cornet report.

