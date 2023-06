Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 20:31 Hits: 3

French minister Marlène Schiappa gave testimony on Wednesday in a Senate inquiry over allegations that a fund to fight religious extremism she managed funnelled public money to people close to her.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230614-french-politician-in-hot-seat-over-allegations-her-foundation-embezzled-public-money