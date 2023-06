Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 20:02 Hits: 2

AMMAN, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Jordanian Minister of Agriculture Khalid Hneifat announced on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has officially decided to lift the ban on Jordanian livestock exports. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2023/06/15/jordan-says-sheep-exports-to-saudi-arabia-resumed