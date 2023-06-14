The Trump Indictment and America’s Political Order

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 17:15 Hits: 1

Although the US founders conferred on Congress the power – and the duty – to hold presidents accountable for unlawful behavior, structural changes have effectively shifted that function to federal law enforcement. With the indictment of a former president, we will now see whether this arrangement can prevent a constitutional crisis.

