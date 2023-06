Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 16:37 Hits: 1

The last time I visited Tennessee in 2016, I had a grand old time. If I went back today, I’d have to think twice about packing my Bob Dylan T-shirt. I’d be afraid that if I wore it in public, the state's anti-drag bill might get me arrested.

Read more https://progressive.org/latest/smart-ass-cripple-tangled-up-in-bob-ervin-20230614/