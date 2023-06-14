The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Money Has Won : Saudi Rights Activist Says PGA-LIV Golf Merger Gives MBS More Power Influence

We speak to Lina Alhathloul, the sister of a Saudi dissident who was jailed and tortured, about how the kingdom is using its oil fortune to reshape its image by taking over the world of professional golf with the merger of its own LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. This comes after President Biden pledged to make Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a “pariah” after the brutal assassination of Jamal Khashoggi. Lina Alhathloul discusses Saudi Arabia’s human rights record and its latest diplomatic moves with regional and international powers, including its reestablishment of ties with Iran.

