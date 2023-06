Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 06:16 Hits: 2

A marathon held by several independent media outlets in Russia on June 12 to raise funds to support political prisoners and Russian citizens who openly condemn Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has raised 34.5 million rubles ($415,000), organizers said.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-fundraising-marathon-independent-media/32456866.html