Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Law enforcement officers in Russia have searched the homes of several former lawmakers and a politician who allegedly have ties with former parliamentary deputy Ilya Ponomaryov, the fourth wave of raids on homes of individuals linked to him since September.

