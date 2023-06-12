'Republicans need to get their act together': Fox News host compares Trump document probe to a 'cocaine ring'

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 23:31 Hits: 2

A Fox News host is declaring when it might be acceptable for Republicans to consider not defending Donald Trump.

Jesse Watters, the co-host of Fox News’ “The Five,” on Monday claimed the entire situation of Trump’s classified document haul all boils down to just “a piece of paper,” and said point-blank the only reason Republicans “maybe” should not protect the ex-president would be if he were running a cocaine ring out of Mar-a-Lago.

Watters deemed the hundreds of documents designated classified, secret, and top secret, which Donald Trump allegedly unlawfully removed from the White House, retained, and refused to return, even after being asked to by the National Archives, even after being sent a subpoena, and even after the FBI was forced to send a team to retrieve them via a search and seizure warrant, merely just paper.

Those pieces of paper include state, defense, and nuclear secrets.

“The classified documents that former President Donald Trump is accused of mishandling appear to have included some of the most sensitive intelligence within the U.S. government – information so secretive that only top leaders, including the president, have access to it,” US News reported last week.

“Republicans need to get their act together,” Watters warned, despite the large number of House Republicans going to bat for Trump, and most of the GOP 2024 presidential candidates at least suggesting he should not have been indicted.

“And they better circled the wagons,” around Trump, Watters said.

“If he had cocaine in those boxes that were stacked up in the ballroom,” at Mar-a-Lago, referring to the damning photographs that were included as evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 37-count criminal indictment of Trump, “then maybe, if he’s running a cocaine ring out of Mar-a-Lago, maybe they don’t circle the wagons.”

