Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 05:00 Hits: 2

Germany's oldest university hosts many scientists conducting groundbreaking work. Little did they know how they would become entangled in China's quantum military strategy. A DW investigation with CORRECTIV.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-quantum-leap-made-in-germany/a-65890662?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf