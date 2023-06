Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 09:39 Hits: 4

From "Super Mario" to "Spider Man," animation films are among the biggest hits of 2023. But what about the indie underdogs of the art form? The world's largest animated film festival is showing a wide selection.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/annecy-film-festival-what-is-the-future-of-animation/a-65893737?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf