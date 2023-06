Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 09:49 Hits: 4

Germany's travel and tourism sector appears to be on the rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic and despite stubborn inflation. Domestic vacationing in particular has proved to be a particular boon.

