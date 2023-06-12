The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Who are the armed men in civilian clothes seen with police in Senegal protests?

During a press conference on June 4, Senegalese police showed the press a series of video clips that they claimed documented the presence of armed protesters at recent demonstrations. However, the full videos, which have been widely circulating on social media, show the same armed individuals alongside the police. So who are these armed men? And whose side are they on?

