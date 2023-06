Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 09:09 Hits: 3

A "final Beatles record", created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released later this year, Paul McCartney told the BBC in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20230613-paul-mccartney-says-ai-aided-final-beatles-record-to-be-released-in-2023