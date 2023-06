Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 00:05 Hits: 4

The Kremlin’s decision to suspend its participation in New START, the last nuclear-arms-control agreement between Russia and the US, risks contributing to a new wave of global proliferation. To prevent this dangerous outcome, responsible world leaders must encourage constructive dialogue.

