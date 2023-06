Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 08:10 Hits: 4

Recent trade disruptions and the dollar’s dominance have led ASEAN countries to renew the call for a regional multilateral alternative to the IMF. While prior efforts failed, shifts in regional power configurations could finally enable major Asian economies to take collective action.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/asian-monetary-fund-may-finally-be-established-by-m-niaz-asadullah-and-syed-abul-basher-2023-06