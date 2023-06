Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 09:11 Hits: 4

Women in 24 countries around the world are denied the right to pass their nationality to their children and foreign spouses. The laws that enable such discrimination disenfranchise entire groups and transform even the simplest tasks into insurmountable obstacles.

