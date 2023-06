Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 10:40 Hits: 4

The design of a legislative chamber should serve two functions: it should help citizens understand who stands for what in political conflicts, and it should enable deputies to hold a government accountable with maximum publicity. How does India's new parliament building measure up?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/design-of-legislative-chambers-facilitates-democratic-politics-by-jan-werner-mueller-2023-06