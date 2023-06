Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 08:33 Hits: 2

A Russian missile attack has killed several in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, officials say, while the death toll in the Kakhovka dam disaster has also risen. DW has the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-updates-russia-strikes-zelenskyy-s-hometown/a-65896940?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf