Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 08:54 Hits: 2

Why the German state pays millions of euros to the Christian churches each year, and how shedding the financial burden could cost it dearly. This is the story of a historic deal that's turned sour.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-and-its-churches-wrangle-over-napoleon-s-asset-grab/a-65895538?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf