🔴 Live: Russia launches deadly air strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, local governor says Russian air strikes hit several buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, leaving at least six dead and dozens wounded, local authorities said, as drone and missile attacks were reported in Kyiv and other cities. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

