Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 05:29 Hits: 2

Donald Trump is due in court Tuesday to face dozens of felony counts of mishandling US government secrets, in the most serious yet of a firestorm of criminal probes threatening to derail his bid to win back the White House.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230613-trump-faces-historic-legal-challenge-as-documents-case-opens-in-court