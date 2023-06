Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 11:39 Hits: 4

Rapid advances in AI and AI-enhanced surveillance tools have created an urgent need for international norms and coordination to set sensible standards. But with oppressive authoritarian regimes unlikely to cooperate, the world's democracies should start preparing to play economic hardball.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ai-surveillance-industrialized-democracies-must-act-by-simon-johnson-et-al-2023-06