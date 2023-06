Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 08:00 Hits: 2

The decline of the Washington Consensus and the unexpected resurgence of industrial policy have taken place without considering the perspective of low- and middle-income countries. To ensure a just climate transition, we must remember that the world’s poorest economies benefited enormously from globalization.

