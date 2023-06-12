Take a Leak? 37-Count Indictment Details Trump's Hiding of Documents, from Resort Bathroom to Ballroom

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 12:11 Hits: 3

We speak with The Nation's Elie Mystal about the Justice Department's unsealed, sweeping 37-count indictment of former President Donald Trump for retaining and mishandling classified documents, including top-secret information about U.S. nuclear weapons and secret plans to attack a foreign country. Trump is the first U.S. president to face federal criminal charges. He has denied any guilt. The new indictment joins his indictment earlier this year in New York, where he is accused of committing financial fraud.

