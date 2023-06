Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 06:02 Hits: 2

Montenegro's Europe Now Movement (PES) won 25.7 percent of votes in a snap election on June 11, according to preliminary results communicated by the Center for Monitoring and Research (CEMI) pollster on the basis of a projection of results from a sample of polling stations.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/montenegro-parliament-election-results/32455083.html