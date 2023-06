Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 07:08 Hits: 3

Ukraine on June 12 said it liberated a fourth settlement in the eastern region of Donetsk amid its ongoing counteroffensive as Ukrainian and Russian forces remained engaged in close combat in the eastern region of Donetsk over the past 24 hours.

