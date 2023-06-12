The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Nightmare client': Trump’s team struggles to find lawyers willing to work with him

Former President Donald Trump has been desperately seeking new lawyers before his arraignment in Miami Tuesday – but he’s struggling to find firms willing to take him on, according to a report.

“The problem is none of us want to work for the guy,” one federal criminal defense lawyer in the Southern District of Florida, who said he’d been contacted, told news site The Messenger.

“He’s a nightmare client.”

Another who The Messenger said had spoken to Trump's team told the site, “I would love to do it. I think the case is weak. But my wife would divorce me and my kids wouldn’t talk to me if I defended Trump.”

The report said Trump’s team has interviewed at least six law firms, and may have found one it can sign.

The report added that the team is expected to huddle in Florida on Monday to discuss the 37-count indictment in the classified documents case. Two of his attorneys – Jim Trusty and John Rowley – resigned on Friday.

Todd Blanche, who had resigned from an elite law firm to represent him on New York fraud charges, will appear in court with Trump along with attorney Chris Kise and a third lawyer who has not yet been added to the case, the former president said.

The Messenger said the legal team is specifically looking for a specialist in the Classified Information Procedures Act.

