Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 01:34 Hits: 2

Disarmament achievements are gradually being reversed as global tensions rise and diplomacy falters. The Swedish peace institute has warned of the "high risk" this situation poses.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sipri-nuclear-diplomacy-takes-a-hit-amid-ukraine-war/a-65886429?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf