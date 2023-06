Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 07:16 Hits: 3

The German biotech firm BioNTech is facing compensation claims for alleged side-effects from its Comirnaty vaccine. Millions of people in Germany received the jab, which authorities say saved many lives in the pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-biontech-covid-vaccine-damages-trial-begins/a-65886978?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf