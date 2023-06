Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 01:02 Hits: 2

Defender Mohamed Abdelmonem equalised on the night as Al Ahly of Egypt drew 1-1 at Wydad Casablanca of Morocco on Sunday to win the CAF Champions League for a record-extending 11th time.

