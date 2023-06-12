The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

???? Live: NATO launches largest-ever European air drill in 'show of strength'

🔴 Live: NATO launches largest-ever European air drill in 'show of strength' NATO launches its largest-ever aerial drill in Europe on Monday, coordinated by Germany, in a show of unity from the military alliance against potential threats – notably from Russia. Ukraine said on Sunday it had made territorial advances on three villages in its southeast, marking the first liberated settlements since its military launched a counteroffensive this past week. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

