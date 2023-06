Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 07:51 Hits: 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The terms in the agreement with Pfizer (Malaysia) were agreed on despite being unfavourable as the emergency procurement of Covid-19 vaccines was "a matter of life and death" says deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/06/12/covid-19-vaccine-terms-were-agreed-on-as-issue-was-life-and-death-says-deputy-minister