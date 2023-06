Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 06:14 Hits: 2

Harping on about the Slovenian government’s achievements won’t win Robert Golob and his partners a new mandate. Meanwhile, the right-wing opposition is threatening to steal a march.

