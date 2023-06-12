The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Case for Tokenized Bank Deposits

Many types of so-called stablecoins have tried to meet the market’s demands for digital money, only to go wobbly. Instead, the future of online payments lies in commercial bank deposit tokens, which can and should be issued within the current two-tiered monetary system and work in tandem with central bank digital currencies.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/magazine/tokenized-bank-deposits-better-than-stablecoins-for-programmable-payments-by-rodney-garratt-and-hyun-song-shin-2023-06

