The Case for Tokenized Bank Deposits

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 00:05 Hits: 2

Many types of so-called stablecoins have tried to meet the market’s demands for digital money, only to go wobbly. Instead, the future of online payments lies in commercial bank deposit tokens, which can and should be issued within the current two-tiered monetary system and work in tandem with central bank digital currencies.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/magazine/tokenized-bank-deposits-better-than-stablecoins-for-programmable-payments-by-rodney-garratt-and-hyun-song-shin-2023-06