American musician detained in Moscow 'could face up to 20 years': report

Editor's note: This story was updated for clarity.

An American citizen was arrested in Moscow Saturday, according to Russian state news agency Interfax, CBS News reports.

Michael Travis Leake, a musician "who has lived in Russia for more than a decade," according to The Associated Press (AP), "faces charges of production or distribution of drugs" — specifically mephedrone — which could result in "a sentence of up to 20 years in prison."

Per CBS, "Interfax reported that the Khamovnichesky court of Moscow, Russia told said Travis is 'accused of organizing a drug sales business with the involvement of young people.'"

Although Interfax stated Leake has been arrested, CBS notes, "The State Department said that they are monitoring reports of Travis' arrest, but did not confirm that he had been arrested."

Department officials told CBS, "When a U.S. citizen is detained overseas, the Department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance."

Leake's detainment comes nearly six months after American citizen and WNBA star Brittney Griner "was traded for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States," after being jailed for months in Russia over "vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage."

However, the musician's detainment also comes amid U.S. leaders' call for Russia to release two other American citizens — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and businessman Paul Whelan.

AP reports, "An Instagram page under the name Travis Leake Instagram identifies him as the singer for the band Lovi Noch (Seize the Night)," while "News reports said Leake is a former paratrooper with the U.S. military and has lived in Moscow since 2010."

CBS News' full report is available at this link. The Associated Press' report is here.

