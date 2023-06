Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 June 2023 08:00 Hits: 3

Shelling and gunfire resumed Sunday in the Sudanese capital, witnesses said, at the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that had given civilians rare respite from nearly two months of war.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20230611-fighting-resumes-in-sudan-after-24-hour-ceasefire-ends