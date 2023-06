Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 June 2023 08:32 Hits: 3

Taiwan's air force scrambled into action on Sunday after spotting 10 Chinese warplanes crossing the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, as the island's defence ministry said four Chinese warships also carried out combat patrols.

