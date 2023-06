Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 June 2023 08:55 Hits: 3

Montenegro was holding an early parliamentary election Sunday, a vote that could put an end to deep political divisions and years of instability that have hampered the small NATO-member country on its route to joining the European Union.

