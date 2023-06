Category: World Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 17:00 Hits: 4

New York lawmakers passed a bill to establish a reparations commission to address the lasting effects of slavery. State Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages emphasizes the importance of healing communities. The bill now awaits consideration by the governor.

