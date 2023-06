Category: World Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 12:03 Hits: 5

The chief of the feared Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been attacking Russia's top military brass and warning that ordinary Russians, increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress in the Ukraine war, could revolt. Is Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime in real danger?

