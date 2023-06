Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 June 2023 07:50 Hits: 1

Floodwaters receded slightly in some parts of southern Ukraine but surged in others overnight on June 9-10 as rescue efforts continued and a UN official warned of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the breach this week of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.

