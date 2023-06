Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 June 2023 08:05 Hits: 3

The International Court of Justice has admitted requests by 32 of Ukraine's allies to join a trial in which Kyiv alleges that Russia is guilty of genocide in the current war and that Moscow misused the international genocide convention to falsely justify its invasionĀ of Ukraine.

