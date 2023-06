Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 June 2023 08:37 Hits: 3

New Zealand's only noncommercial, public broadcaster has announced an outside investigation and review of its editing of online stories after what it called "15 instances of inappropriate editing" that pushed a "false account" of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

