Liz Cheney reminds Republican colleagues their 'dishonor will remain' long after 'Trump is gone'

Former United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) made her thoughts on former President Donald Trump's recent criminal indictment clear Friday by sharing a special reminder for her Republican colleagues.

The ex-January 6 Committee Vice Chair shared a video via Twitter, writing, "I said this one year ago tonight. It still applies."

In the video, the Cheney told fellow GOP lawmakers, "Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible. There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain."

Cheney's reminder to her colleagues come after Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith's grand jury charged Trump Thursday "with 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice" Thursday, and released the 49-page criminal indictment early Friday.

The former GOP lawmaker's post also comes just days after she delivered the commencement address at her alma mater, Colorado College, telling graduates, "After the 2020 election and the attack of January 6th, my fellow Republicans wanted me to lie. They wanted me to say the 2020 election was stolen, the attack of January 6th wasn't a big deal, and Donald Trump wasn't dangerous. I had to choose between lying and losing my position in House leadership."

Last month, Cheney "released a 60-second ad targeting" the former president as "unfit for office" just "one day ahead of his highly-controversial CNN presidential election town hall."

Watch the video below or at this link.



