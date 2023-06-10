The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

???? Live: Three killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Category: World Hits: 1

🔴 Live: Three killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa Ukraine's military on Saturday said three civilians were killed in an overnight drone attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa, a day after Russian forces claimed to have repelled fierce Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, in the clearest evidence yet that Kyiv's long-awaited counteroffensive has begun. Follow our liveblog for all the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20230610-%F0%9F%94%B4-live-three-killed-in-russian-drone-attack-on-ukraine-s-odesa

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version