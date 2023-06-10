???? Live: Three killed in Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 June 2023 06:31 Hits: 1

Ukraine's military on Saturday said three civilians were killed in an overnight drone attack on the Black Sea port city of Odesa, a day after Russian forces claimed to have repelled fierce Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, in the clearest evidence yet that Kyiv's long-awaited counteroffensive has begun. Follow our liveblog for all the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

