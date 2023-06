Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 June 2023 07:49 Hits: 2

Top seed Iga Swiatek bids to win her third French Open crown in four years on Saturday and join an exclusive club of three-time winners including Serena Williams and Monica Seles. But her surprise opponent Karolina Muchova has other plans.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20230610-unseeded-muchova-out-to-spoil-swiatek-s-party-in-french-open-final